Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 899,400 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of TNYA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 209,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,351. The stock has a market cap of $191.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $11.37.
In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 49,463 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,065,469.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David V. Goeddel acquired 1,500,000 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,562,712.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 49,463 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $123,162.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,065,469.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,761,669 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,070. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNYA shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).
