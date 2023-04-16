Terra Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Terra has a total market cap of $360.52 million and approximately $45.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004742 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 253,948,455 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.