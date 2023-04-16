TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 364.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock remained flat at $8.77 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $80.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.07 and a beta of 0.92. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.79.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on TESS. StockNews.com began coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
