TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 million, a P/E ratio of -219.07 and a beta of 0.92. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. TESSCO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $162,800. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Featured Stories

