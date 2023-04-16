Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 632,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 128,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

TCBI stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. 423,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,573. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.11). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $525.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

