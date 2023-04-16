Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

TCBIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

