Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
TCBIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.05.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Stories
