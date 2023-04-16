The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Berkeley Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($47.15) to GBX 3,992 ($49.44) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,069.00.

BKGFY stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.1474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

