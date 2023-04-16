The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Berkeley Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($47.15) to GBX 3,992 ($49.44) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,069.00.
The Berkeley Group Stock Up 1.3 %
BKGFY stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.
The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend
About The Berkeley Group
Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.
