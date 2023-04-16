The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $259.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.19. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.