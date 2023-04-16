The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $172,056.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,042 shares in the company, valued at $7,870,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SRV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

