The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $172,056.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,042 shares in the company, valued at $7,870,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
See Also
