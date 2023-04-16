The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 156.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

First Bancorp stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $270.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.52. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.