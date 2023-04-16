The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in March

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RTLPO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.61. 2,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.