The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 775 ($9.60) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGE. Numis Securities downgraded The Sage Group to an add rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 965 ($11.95) to GBX 880 ($10.90) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 788 ($9.76).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 789.20 ($9.77) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 823 ($10.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 761.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 756.60. The company has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,156.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.70) per share, with a total value of £78,300 ($96,965.94). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

