The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $54,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,927,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.