The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.