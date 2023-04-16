Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 4.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $588.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $227.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

