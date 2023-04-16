Theta Network (THETA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.53 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Theta Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00003735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Network has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Theta Network has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $18.53 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Theta Network

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

