TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (TSCFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 1.9683 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

TISCO Financial Group Public Price Performance

OTC:TSCFY opened at $29.55 on Friday. TISCO Financial Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TISCO Financial Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC cut shares of TISCO Financial Group Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Profile

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking Business, Securities Business, and Asset Management Business segments. The company accepts deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, fixed deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as cards and bill payment services.

