Toncoin One Day Volume Hits $32.24 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.98 billion and $32.24 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00007790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030542 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,993.40 or 1.00026945 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.34034403 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $29,476,274.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

