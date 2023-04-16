Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 293,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $34.78 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

