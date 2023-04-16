Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,974,000 after purchasing an additional 461,013 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $215.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.