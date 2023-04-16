Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $378.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.69 and its 200-day moving average is $360.66. The stock has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $413.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

