Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,020,793,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $491.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.61. The company has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $609.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

