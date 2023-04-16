Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ball Trading Down 3.4 %

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $89.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.