Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $196.55 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

