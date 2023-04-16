TransAlta (TSE:TA) Upgraded to Outperform by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$15.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.19.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TA stock opened at C$12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,231.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

