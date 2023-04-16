TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TANNZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $26.24.

