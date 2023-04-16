Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,446,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jonestrading began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 24,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $113.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

