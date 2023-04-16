Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Triton International Trading Down 0.3 %

TRTN opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. Triton International has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Triton International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,708,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $16,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 93,887 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

