Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,660,000 shares, a growth of 416.8% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Troika Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Troika Media Group by 1,310.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Troika Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,994,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,349,908. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.