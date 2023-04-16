Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

