TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.70).

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUI. AlphaValue raised shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.23) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of TUI to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 552 ($6.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,247.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 886.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 403.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 537.60 ($6.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,508 ($31.06).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

