TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Short Interest Update

TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 644.5% from the March 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TX Price Performance

TX stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. TX has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get TX alerts:

About TX

(Get Rating)

See Also

TX Holdings, Inc engages in the supply, distribution, and sale of drill bits, related tools, other mining supplies, and rail products. It caters to coal mining companies and operators. The company was founded on May 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Ashland, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for TX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.