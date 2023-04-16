Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 454,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

