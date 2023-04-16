U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Shares of USAU traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 320,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,692. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About U.S. Gold

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.