UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

UMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

In related news, EVP Daniel O. Landy purchased 1,900 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,751.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,802 shares of company stock valued at $78,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

