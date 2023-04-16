Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $774,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Shares of UNP opened at $198.53 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

