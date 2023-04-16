United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Up 29.0% in March

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $75,829,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $26.82. 768,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

