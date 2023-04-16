United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 2,450.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,503. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 1,125 ($13.93) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

