UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY23 guidance to $24.50-25.00 EPS.

NYSE UNH opened at $511.79 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.46 and a 200-day moving average of $507.11. The firm has a market cap of $477.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,995,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

