Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Up 589.5% in March

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 589.5% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VLYPP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,482. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.