Van Strum & Towne Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VWO stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.