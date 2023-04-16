Van Strum & Towne Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
VWO stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
