Van Strum & Towne Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,373,000 after acquiring an additional 591,463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average is $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

