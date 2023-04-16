Van Strum & Towne Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

