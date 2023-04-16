Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Up 41.6% in March

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,500 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the March 15th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VONG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,508. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VONG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

