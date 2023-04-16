Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 115,697.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395,371 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $55,251,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $184.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $202.69.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

