Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
