Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 7.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $56,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.