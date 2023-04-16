Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is CGN Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.6% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,918. The stock has a market cap of $280.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

