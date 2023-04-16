VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,200 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the March 15th total of 15,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VBIV. StockNews.com began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on VBI Vaccines from $60.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $3.20. 340,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Insider Activity

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 10,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 115.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 212,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $467,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,072,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 676,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Stories

