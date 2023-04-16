VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,600 shares, an increase of 1,502.2% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,168. VEON has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
