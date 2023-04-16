VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,600 shares, an increase of 1,502.2% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,168. VEON has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VEON

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VEON by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

