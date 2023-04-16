VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEONGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,600 shares, an increase of 1,502.2% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,168. VEON has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VEON by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.